Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival marries poetry with music

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

After two years of virtual concerts, the Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival will go live with a French theme this coming weekend.

Slated for the University of New Mexico’s Keller Hall, the event mixes workshops and masterclasses with free concerts. Each year, organizers select a different language.

“The last two years it was Spanish,” founder/artistic director Jacqueline Zander-Wall said. “The next year is going to be Italian.”

Seventy-seven students ranging from age 11 to adult will take part in the festival culminating in concerts and awards.

An art song marries poetry with music spanning across five centuries, Zander-Wall said. This year’s composers will include Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Erik Satie, Gabriel Fauré, Ernest Chausson and more.

Guest artists will include Jonathan Retzlaff and Russell Miller from the Eastman School of Music, Zander-Wall said. Sylvie Beaudette, also from Eastman, will offer two diction classes on Saturday: beginning French and how to sound like a French native.

The UNM Choral Concert will perform on Friday night. Saturday will bring a “Recital of Mélodie” with the Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Reveka Mavrovitis and UNM faculty member James Flora.

The students will vie for more than $10,000 in scholarship awards.

“We are encouraging a lot of middle and high school kids to explore this repertoire,” Zander-Wall said. “It’s challenging because it’s in a different language.”

Performances will include collaborations between pianists and singers.

“The pianists really enjoy accompanying the singers,” Zander-Wall said. “The singer and the pianist are just the medium and the magic.”

Zander-Wall launched the event when she realized Albuquerque lacked a similar format.

“The motivation was to help other New Mexico singers in their journey,” she said. “I felt like New Mexico needed that kind of encouragement. We have beautiful choral groups. We have beautiful theater groups, but this was a little niche that hadn’t been tapped.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival

WHEN: April 22-24

WHERE: Keller Hall or Room 2100, Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico

HOW MUCH: Free

 

Friday, April 22

•11 a.m. Vocal Arts Division, age 23-30, Keller Hall

•12:30 p.m. Music Education Division, singers enrolled in a university choral or music education program, Room 2100

•1 p.m. Young Artist Performances, ages 18-22, Keller Hall

•3:30 p.m. Vocal Artistry/Young Artist Master Class with Jonathan Retzlaff, Keller Hall

•7 p.m. University of New Mexico Choral Concert, Keller Hall

 

Saturday, April 23

•8 a.m. High School Division, ages 15-18, Keller Hall

•Noon. Collaborative Piano Division, no age limit, Keller Hall

•1 p.m. Middle School Performance ages 12-14, Keller Hall

•2:30 p.m. French Diction for Beginners: Don’t Be Scared! Sylvie Beaudette, Keller Hall

•3:30 p.m. French Diction Master Class: How to Sounds Like a Native Speaker, Sylvie Beaudette, Keller Hall

•5 p.m. Adult Division Performances, age 30 and older, Keller Hall

•7:30 p.m. Mélodie Française Recital with mezzo-soprano Reveka Mavrovitis, tenor Jamie Flora

 

Sunday, April 24

•2 p.m. final awards concert and reception

 

