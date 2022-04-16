Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival marries poetry with music

Jonathan Retzlaff of the Eastman School of Music. (Courtesy of the Vocal Artistry of Song) Sylvie Beaudette, French Diction, Chamber Music Professor Eastman School of Music. (Courtesy of the Vocal Artistry of Song) Jamie Flora, Tenor, Voice Faculty University of New Mexico. (Courtesy of the Vocal Artistry of Song) Prev 1 of 3 Next

After two years of virtual concerts, the Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival will go live with a French theme this coming weekend.

Slated for the University of New Mexico’s Keller Hall, the event mixes workshops and masterclasses with free concerts. Each year, organizers select a different language.

“The last two years it was Spanish,” founder/artistic director Jacqueline Zander-Wall said. “The next year is going to be Italian.”

Seventy-seven students ranging from age 11 to adult will take part in the festival culminating in concerts and awards.

An art song marries poetry with music spanning across five centuries, Zander-Wall said. This year’s composers will include Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Erik Satie, Gabriel Fauré, Ernest Chausson and more.

Guest artists will include Jonathan Retzlaff and Russell Miller from the Eastman School of Music, Zander-Wall said. Sylvie Beaudette, also from Eastman, will offer two diction classes on Saturday: beginning French and how to sound like a French native.

The UNM Choral Concert will perform on Friday night. Saturday will bring a “Recital of Mélodie” with the Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Reveka Mavrovitis and UNM faculty member James Flora.

The students will vie for more than $10,000 in scholarship awards.

“We are encouraging a lot of middle and high school kids to explore this repertoire,” Zander-Wall said. “It’s challenging because it’s in a different language.”

Performances will include collaborations between pianists and singers.

“The pianists really enjoy accompanying the singers,” Zander-Wall said. “The singer and the pianist are just the medium and the magic.”

Zander-Wall launched the event when she realized Albuquerque lacked a similar format.

“The motivation was to help other New Mexico singers in their journey,” she said. “I felt like New Mexico needed that kind of encouragement. We have beautiful choral groups. We have beautiful theater groups, but this was a little niche that hadn’t been tapped.”