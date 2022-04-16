NMMNHS paleontologist part of study on the brain size of mammals after the dinosaur extinction

Thomas Williamson spends plenty of hours digging in the dirt.

Oftentimes, he finds treasures.

It’s what makes his job fun as a paleontologist at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.

Williamson recently assisted with research on the brain development of mammals, which was published by the journal Science.

“It’s my first paper,” he says. “It’s been a labor of love.”

The University of Edinburgh study shows that for the first 10 million years after dinosaurs died out, mammals prioritized boosting their body size to adapt to radical shifts in the make-up of Earth’s animal kingdom.

The team shed light on the mystery by performing CT scans on newly-discovered fossils from the 10-million-year period after the extinction, called the Paleocene.

“Collecting and CT scanning many of the beautiful fossil skulls has led to this new understanding of what these bizarre animals were like and the evolution of the mammalian brain,” Williamson says.

The badlands of northwestern New Mexico are among the few places where scientists can find complete skulls and skeletons of the mammals that lived immediately after the mass extinction of dinosaurs.

Williamson says the findings reveal that the relative brain sizes of mammals at first decreased because their body size increased at a much faster rate.

Results of scans also suggest the animals relied heavily on their sense of smell, and that their vision and other senses were less well developed.

This suggests it was initially more important to be big than highly intelligent in order to survive in the post-dinosaur era.

“These animals are so weird that it’s hard to find representations of what they actually looked like,” Williamson says.

Williamson says around 10 million years later, early members of modern mammal groups, such as primates, began to develop larger brains and a more complex range of senses and motor skills.

“This would have improved their survival chances at a time when competition for resources was far greater,” the team says.

Research findings show that the size of mammals’ brains, compared with their body weight, decreased following a catastrophic asteroid impact 66 million years ago that ended the reign of dinosaurs.

“It had been widely thought that mammals’ relative brain sizes generally increased over time in the wake of the wipeout,” he says.

Williamson’s research at NMMNHS focuses on one of the most amazing events in earth history – the transition from the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras. The end of the Mesozoic is marked by the end-Cretaceous Mass Extinction.

He became curator of paleontology in 1994 and has been collecting fossils from the San Juan Basin.

“I’ve seen all the specimens and they are very rare,” he says. “New Mexico is one of the best places to find fossils from right after the dinosaurs went extinct. I’ve been working with this group for years.”

Williamson says one of the most difficult parts of the research was looking at the anatomy of the fossils in high detail.

This is where the CT scans came into play.

“CT scans are nondestructive,” he says. “I had to take the fossils to (the University of Texas at) Austin to be scanned. To get that 3-D imagery really changes the game when it comes to research.”

Williamson is traveling to Scotland in a few weeks to meet up with the group.

“It’s been a long journey in getting all of this information together,” he says. “This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a child. Every day, there are new things to be found and treasures to be uncovered. There’s also a lot to learn.”