 Chile Pepper Institute to host annual sale - Albuquerque Journal

Chile Pepper Institute to host annual sale

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute will host its annual spring plant sale Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, at the Fabián García Science Center, 113 W. University Ave, Las Cruces. The event will start at 9 a.m. each day.

This year’s sale will feature a variety of chile peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, zucchini and summer squash – all grown by Chile Pepper Institute staff and NMSU students. Tomato varieties will include “Early Girl,” “Brandywine,” “San Marzano” and “Goliath.” Chile varieties will include “NuMex Heritage Big Jim,” “NuMex Joe E. Parker,” jalapeños, bell peppers and several super-hot peppers.

“People should get there early for the best selection. We sold out last year and anticipate doing the same this year,” said Liza López, program coordinator for the Chile Pepper Institute, in a news release.

Due to shortages of trays and flats, López suggested customers bring containers to carry their purchases.

