 Deuce Benjamin follows dad's path to NMSU - Albuquerque Journal

Deuce Benjamin follows dad’s path to NMSU

By Journal Staff Report

Las Cruces guard Deuce Benjamin, left, takes a water break during his team’s game last December against West Mesa Thursday evening at Albuquerque Academy. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

LAS CRUCES – Guard Deuce Benjamin, who led Las Cruces High to a large-school boys basketball title and into two other state championship games, announced Saturday on social media that he is committing to New Mexico State and its first-year coach, Greg Heiar.

The state’s 2022 Maxpreps player of the year and the 2021 state Gatorade player of the year is the first high school commitment to Heiar’s first recruiting class. He is the son of William Benjamin, the Las Cruces High coach, who played at New Mexico State from 1988-1992. The elder Benjamin is one of three Aggies with more than 200 career steals.

 

Per the Sun-News, Deuce Benjamin, listed at 6-foot-1, averaged 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds per game this past season. The Bulldawgs lost an overtime battle of unbeaten teams to Volcano Vista in the 5A final.

Benjamin’s commitment comes as the Aggies, who stunned Connecticut in a 12-vs.-5 NCAA Tournament upset last month, lost coach Chris Jans to Mississippi State. Heiar’s roster looks like it will experience considerable makeover.

Center Will McNair Jr. announced late last week he would join Jans at Mississippi State, and guards Mario McKinney and Jabari Rice are among players exploring transfer options.

Salt Lake Community College transfer forward Doctor Bradley has signed at NMSU, and the Sun-News has reported Israeli guard Elitzur Netanya has committed.

