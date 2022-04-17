Prep baseball: Sandia sweeps La Cueva, vaults into district lead

The La Cueva baseball team started Saturday as the sole occupant of first place in District 2-5A.

Two teams – neither of them the Bears – shared first place when the day was over.

Sandia on Saturday did something it hadn’t done in six years – beat La Cueva – and the Matadors actually accomplished much more than that, sweeping a road doubleheader and leapfrogging the top-ranked Bears in 2-5A.

The scores were 9-5 and 11-5.

“It was a great week,” Sandia coach Chris Eaton said. “We’ve done all the work, we’ve prepared, it’s just a matter of playing and enjoying the day. And look what happened.”

Seventh-ranked Sandia (14-6, 5-1) is now tied with No. 5 Farmington (17-3, 5-1) atop the 2-5A standings. Farmington took a pair from visiting Eldorado on Saturday (2-0 and 6-5, the latter going eight innings), and the Scorpions face La Cueva (16-3, 4-2) for two games in Albuquerque next Saturday at noon.

The Bears had beaten Sandia 11 consecutive times, including on opening day of this season, going back to the 2016 season.

“Everyone is pushing the rock; we’re all moving together,” said sophomore outfielder Aiden Griego, who had five hits and four RBIs in the sweet sweep for Sandia. “It’s hard to beat us when we play together and play as a team. It’s just team baseball, and it’s hard to beat that.”

Sandia led through all but one of the 14 innings Saturday. The Matadors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opener, with Griego driving in runs with singles in both the first inning and fourth inning.

Sandia led 7-1 before La Cueva scored four times in the fifth to cut the deficit to two. Matadors starter Jordan Martinez walked the first three batters of that inning and hit a fourth. Nico Barela came on to throw the final 21/3 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced to register a save, and Damien Talamantes gave the Matadors crucial insurance with a two-RBI double in the seventh.

The Matadors scored all 11 of their runs in Game 2 in the first three innings. All 12 of their hits came from the top six in the order, and 10 of the 11 runs were scored by the top four in the lineup.

It was 3-3 after one inning. Sandia scored four runs in each of the second and third innings. In the second, the Matadors strung together five consecutive hits. In the third, La Cueva walked three batters, committed a costly error that scored one run and uncorked a wild pitch that plated another.

“Normally after that first game, these are long days, we’re tired and exhausted, but in the second game we came out energized, almost like an opening-day effort,” Eaton said.

Barela started Game 2 and gave Sandia five innings for the win.

“We are feeling pretty great right now,” Barela said. “We just have to keep the momentum going.”

Akili Carris hit two home runs for La Cueva in the second game.

Sandia has won three games in the last 2½ weeks against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A. On March 30, the Matadors knocked off then-No. 1 Rio Rancho.

It was not immediately known the last time La Cueva was swept in a doubleheader. Record keeping on MaxPreps.com dates to 2008, and it hadn’t happened in any year since then, until Saturday.

SANDIA 9, LA CUEVA 5

Sandia 211 300 2 — 9 12 0

La Cueva 001 040 0 — 5 5 1

Batteries: S, Jordan Martinez, Nico Barela (5) and Daniel Santiago. LC, Greyson Long, Matthew Dinae (7) and David Cooper. Win: Martinez (3-2). Loss: Long. Leading hitters: Adriel Figueroa-Brito 2-4, 2R, RBI; Aiden Griego 2-4, 2RBIs; Jacob Adcox 2-2, RBI. LC, Akili Carris 2-4.

SANDIA 11, LA CUEVA 5

Sandia 344 000 0 — 11 12 0

La Cueva 302 000 0 — 5 6 2

Batteries: S, Nico Barela, Juan Portillo (6) and Daniel Santiago. LC, Tyler Manyo, Jackson Hix (3) and David Cooper. Win: Barela (4-1). Loss: Manyo. Leading hitters: S, Aiden Griego 3-3, 2 2B, 2RBIs; Adrien Martin 2-3, RBI; Adriel Figueroa-Brito 2-3, 3R, RBI; Portillo 2-4, 2R; Jordan Martinez 2-5, 2B, RBI. LC, Akili Carris 2-3, 2 HR, 3RBIs. Records: S 14-6, 5-1 in 2-5A; LC 16-3, 4-2.

DISTRICT 5-5A: Rio Grande (14-4) and Los Lunas (15-6) swept district doubleheaders Saturday. The Ravens and Tigers are each 6-0 in league play ahead of their showdown in the South Valley on Thursday, when they’ll meet for first place in two games at 4 and 6 p.m.

The Ravens pounded Albuquerque High (7-13, 4-2), 20-0 and 13-0, at AHS.

Leon Cereceres, Eduardo Cardeñas and Kevin Najar (who homered) each drove in three runs in the Game 1 victory. Cardeñas, who was 4-for-4 on the day with five walks, swatted two home runs and had four RBIs in Game 2. Jose Galindo drove in four runs as well for Rio Grande.