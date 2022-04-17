 Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games (thanks, Baca) - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games (thanks, Baca)

By ABQJournal News Staff

DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not a soccer fan and I can guarantee you I will never attend a United Soccer game (even if the tix were free). Come on friend, give the United PR department credit where credit is due for “Thinking” outside the box — something UNM has not be able to do for the past 25 years! Lobos just continue to chase their tails.

— Cactus Buck

AS THE ISOTOPES began their 20th season, it was good to see former Mayor Jim Baca throwing out the first pitch. He might have received some polite applause from those in attendance. However, most people probably didn’t realize that if not for him taking the initiative in what was quite a battle over two decades ago, there would be no Isotopes Park, ballpark jobs, fancy food, spirited drinks or family memories. If not a parking lot, what would be standing at University and Avenida Cesar Chavez Blvds. would be the old dilapidated Sports Stadium with no professional baseball in Albuquerque.

— Forever a Duke

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games (thanks, Baca)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games ...
Featured Sports
DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not ... DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not a soccer fan and I can guarantee you I will never attend a United Soccer game (even if ...
2
As Pacheco settles in as hitting coach, Isotopes bats ...
ABQnews Seeker
At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan ... At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan Pacheco is settling in nicely as the Albuquerque Isotopes new hitting coach.
3
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State takes bat out of ...
Baseball
Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone ... Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone to extraordinary lengths not to let Lobo Andrea Howard be ...
4
Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure
Featured Sports
New Mexico United let The Cat ... New Mexico United let The Cat out of the bag Friday – shortly after putting him back on its ...
5
Sports Speak Up! UNM, not United, should have gotten ...
Featured Sports
NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement ... NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement with the Albuquerque International Sunport to promote their team on a video screen, display signage and sell merchandise ...
6
Isotopes announcer presents NM-themed salute to Jackie Robinson Day
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime Albuquerque Isotopes broadcaster sets out ... Longtime Albuquerque Isotopes broadcaster sets out to find who the Jackie Robinsons of professional baseball in New Mexico were.
7
Last-place San Diego State rolls over Lobo baseball
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team needed some things to go right if it was going to knock off San Diego State ace ...
8
Isotopes celebrate 10 millionth fan -- making one very ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday welcomed ... The Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday welcomed through its gates their 10 millionth fan since the franchise's first game in 2003.
9
Gladiators' newcomers are coming through
Arena football
In some ways, you could call ... In some ways, you could call these guys the new-look Duke City Gladiators.With star qu ...