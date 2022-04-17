Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games (thanks, Baca)

DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not a soccer fan and I can guarantee you I will never attend a United Soccer game (even if the tix were free). Come on friend, give the United PR department credit where credit is due for “Thinking” outside the box — something UNM has not be able to do for the past 25 years! Lobos just continue to chase their tails.

— Cactus Buck

AS THE ISOTOPES began their 20th season, it was good to see former Mayor Jim Baca throwing out the first pitch. He might have received some polite applause from those in attendance. However, most people probably didn’t realize that if not for him taking the initiative in what was quite a battle over two decades ago, there would be no Isotopes Park, ballpark jobs, fancy food, spirited drinks or family memories. If not a parking lot, what would be standing at University and Avenida Cesar Chavez Blvds. would be the old dilapidated Sports Stadium with no professional baseball in Albuquerque.

— Forever a Duke