Spring sports roundup: Aztecs leave town (early) with sweep of UNM

Eight was enough for San Diego State, not quite enough for the floundering University of New Mexico baseball team.

The Aztecs (10-25, 4-14) outlasted UNM 11-8 Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field, completing a three-game Mountain West Conference sweep by the last-place visitors over the Lobos (14-21, 6-12)

The game was called after eight innings due to a mutually agreed-upon time curfew involving San Diego State’s travel itinerary, according to the San Diego State sports information department – which said it is the first Aztecs sweep in Albuquerque since 1990.

New Mexico fought back from a 9-1 deficit after three innings to within 9-8 after seven, thanks in part to solo home runs by Jeffrey David, Kyle Landers, Lance Russell and Cole Posey. The Lobos also connected on four homers Friday night but lost 14-13.

Matt Haley (1-2) took Saturday’s loss for UNM, allowing nine runs over three innings. Of the three UNM relievers, Will Ambruester (no runs, one hit over three innings) was most effective.

• In Las Cruces, UT Rio Grande Valley (19-15, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference) won 13-8 over New Mexico State (13-19, 4-11) despite three hits apiece by Aggies Brandon Dieter, Nolan Funke, and Preston Godfrey. NMSU left 14 runners stranded. The game-three rubber match is 11 a.m. Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Softball Field, Emma Guindon’s fifth complete game of the season lifted New Mexico (24-17, 4-8 Mountain West) to a 4-1 win over Fresno State (12-30, 5-10) in the rubber game of a three-game set. Guindon (12-6) allowed one run on five hits and struck out five.

UNM says it is the second time it has won a softball series against Fresno State and first since 1993.

Briana Martinez’s two-run double came in a three-run fifth inning that staked the Lobos to a 4-0 lead. Her big hit followed an intentional walk to Andrea Howard, which continued a series-long Fresno State strategy vs. the New Mexico slugger. For the series, Howard – a La Cueva grad and 2021 softball Olympian for Italy – was 1-for-2 with three runs, a homer, two RBIS and nine intentional walks.

UNM returns to action Friday at Nevada.

• In St. George, Utah, New Mexico State (10-26, 5-10 WAC) salvaged the finale of a three-game series, outslugging Dixie State (14-25, 5-10) 10-9 to secure coach Kathy Rodolph’s 750th career victory. Ramsay Lopez homered and drove in five Aggie runs.

MEN’S GOLF: In Phoenix, New Mexico tied for seventh in the 15-team Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Course. The Lobos shot 6-over in the final round to finish 5-under 847, 26 strokes behind winner and No. 1 Oklahoma.

Bastien Amat tied for second at 12-under 201 and led the Lobos, who return to action at the Mountain West Championship, April 29-May 1, in Bremerton, Washington.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Fifth-ranked San Jose State appears to be the biggest obstacle in New Mexico’s way as the No. 53 Lobos begin a defense of its Mountain West Championship on Monday at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills in Palm Springs, California. The Lobos’ lineup will be Lisa-Marie Pagliano, Caroline Jansson, Myah McDonald, Lauren Lehigh and Napat Lertsadwattana.

UNM is hosting an NCAA Regional on its Championship Course, May 9-11.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: On UNM’s Senior Day, No. 65 Fresno State (18-3, 8-0 Mountain West) won all of the singles matches in a 4-1 win over the Lobos (11-9, 2-6).

• In Phoenix, host Grand Canyon won 5-2 over New Mexico State (7-15, 3-1), which finishes as the No. 2 seed for the Western Athletic Conference tourney that begins Friday in Beaumont, Texas.