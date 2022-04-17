 Philanthropist circumvents cancer on way to Boston Marathon, other goals - Albuquerque Journal

Philanthropist circumvents cancer on way to Boston Marathon, other goals

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Philanthropy has always been on the front burner for Ethan Zohn.
While many know him from his time on TV’s “Survivor” — even winning “Survivor Africa” — he’s been working diligently at raising awareness for various causes.
The former professional soccer player has beaten cancer twice and is a holistic cannabis wellness advocate.
Zohn recently partnered with Trulieve and will be running the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday to celebrate 10 years of being cancer-free.
“I was racing in 2013 and was pulled off the course in mile 24,” he says. “That was the year of the marathon bombing. I’m coming back to mark not only being cancer free, but to pay homage to my father, who loved running.”
Zohn has used his raised profile to create partnerships that help people.

Philanthropist Ethan Zohn started two nonprofits that are based out of New Mexico.

“My main goal in life is to use sports to deliver important health messaging to the masses,” he says, “whether that’s through soccer to teach about AIDS and lymphoma. I would also like to erase the stigma that comes with cannabis. It’s helped me on my wellness journey during cancer and I use it after.”
Though Zohn isn’t from New Mexico, he has strong ties to the Land of Enchantment.
In 2002, he co-founded Grassroot Soccer in Albuquerque along with Methembe Ndlovu, Kirk Friedrich and Thomas Clark.
Ndlovu, Friedrich and Clark were all former members of the Albuquerque Geckos. Zohn was introduced to them when he played professional soccer with the Hawaii Tsunami and Cape Cod Crusaders.
Grassroot Soccer is an adolescent health organization that leverages the power of soccer to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth in developing countries to overcome their greatest health challenges, live healthier, more productive lives, and be agents for change in their communities.
It focuses on preventable diseases like HIV, and complications from pregnancies that continue to be the leading causes of death among adolescents.
Zohn also started the Safe Roots Foundation in New Mexico along with Friedrich.
The foundation’s mission is to provide financial and technical support to the most innovative approaches to prevention of harmful teenage substance abuse.
“I used the money I won from ‘Survivor’ to start Grassroot,” Zohn says. “It was a way for me to help out.”
Being part of the “Survivor” franchise taught Zohn what it is to be a human being.
“They weren’t going to let me die, but they challenged me,” he says. “That’s why I share the messages of health and sports today. I share my story and focus on the challenges that I had to overcome in the middle of my nightmare with cancer.”
Zohn is also pleased to see that more states are passing recreational cannabis laws.
While undergoing treatment for lymphoma, he often had to find cannabis illegally.
“It was scary to do an illegal activity that would help me feel better,” he says. “After cancer, cannabis has played a big role in my life with the anxiety of relapsing.”
For the last few months, Zohn has kicked up his training for the Boston Marathon.
“I’m a goal setter and work to accomplish each goal,” he says. “I want to finish the race for my dad, all while bringing awareness to fighting lymphoma.”

Home » From the newspaper » Philanthropist circumvents cancer on way to Boston Marathon, other goals

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Philanthropist circumvents cancer on way to Boston Marathon, other ...
Featured Sports
Philanthropy has always been on the ... Philanthropy has always been on the front burner for Ethan Zohn. While many know him from his time on TV’s “Survivor” — even winning ...
2
Spring sports roundup: Aztecs leave town (early) with sweep ...
Baseball
Eight was enough for San Diego ... Eight was enough for San Diego State, not quite enough for the floundering University of New Mexico ...
3
Sports Speak Up! On United games and Isotopes games ...
Featured Sports
DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not ... DEAR RETRO LOBO: I am not a soccer fan and I can guarantee you I will never attend a United Soccer game (even if ...
4
Prep baseball: Sandia sweeps La Cueva, vaults into district ...
baseball
The La Cueva baseball team started ... The La Cueva baseball team started Saturday as the sole occupant of first place in District 2-5A.
5
Deuce Benjamin follows dad's path to NMSU
Boys' Basketball
LAS CRUCES – Guard ... LAS CRUCES – Guard Deuce Benjamin, who led Las Cruces High to a large-school boys basketball ...
6
As Pacheco settles in as hitting coach, Isotopes bats ...
ABQnews Seeker
At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan ... At home again in Albuquerque, Jordan Pacheco is settling in nicely as the Albuquerque Isotopes new hitting coach.
7
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State takes bat out of ...
Baseball
Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone ... Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone to extraordinary lengths not to let Lobo Andrea Howard be ...
8
Mizell returns to United as a stop-gap measure
Featured Sports
New Mexico United let The Cat ... New Mexico United let The Cat out of the bag Friday – shortly after putting him back on its ...
9
Sports Speak Up! UNM, not United, should have gotten ...
Featured Sports
NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement ... NEW MEXICO UNITED has an agreement with the Albuquerque International Sunport to promote their team on a video screen, display signage and sell merchandise ...