Philanthropist circumvents cancer on way to Boston Marathon, other goals

Philanthropy has always been on the front burner for Ethan Zohn.

While many know him from his time on TV’s “Survivor” — even winning “Survivor Africa” — he’s been working diligently at raising awareness for various causes.

The former professional soccer player has beaten cancer twice and is a holistic cannabis wellness advocate.

Zohn recently partnered with Trulieve and will be running the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday to celebrate 10 years of being cancer-free.

“I was racing in 2013 and was pulled off the course in mile 24,” he says. “That was the year of the marathon bombing. I’m coming back to mark not only being cancer free, but to pay homage to my father, who loved running.”

Zohn has used his raised profile to create partnerships that help people.

“My main goal in life is to use sports to deliver important health messaging to the masses,” he says, “whether that’s through soccer to teach about AIDS and lymphoma. I would also like to erase the stigma that comes with cannabis. It’s helped me on my wellness journey during cancer and I use it after.”

Though Zohn isn’t from New Mexico, he has strong ties to the Land of Enchantment.

In 2002, he co-founded Grassroot Soccer in Albuquerque along with Methembe Ndlovu, Kirk Friedrich and Thomas Clark.

Ndlovu, Friedrich and Clark were all former members of the Albuquerque Geckos. Zohn was introduced to them when he played professional soccer with the Hawaii Tsunami and Cape Cod Crusaders.

Grassroot Soccer is an adolescent health organization that leverages the power of soccer to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth in developing countries to overcome their greatest health challenges, live healthier, more productive lives, and be agents for change in their communities.

It focuses on preventable diseases like HIV, and complications from pregnancies that continue to be the leading causes of death among adolescents.

Zohn also started the Safe Roots Foundation in New Mexico along with Friedrich.

The foundation’s mission is to provide financial and technical support to the most innovative approaches to prevention of harmful teenage substance abuse.

“I used the money I won from ‘Survivor’ to start Grassroot,” Zohn says. “It was a way for me to help out.”

Being part of the “Survivor” franchise taught Zohn what it is to be a human being.

“They weren’t going to let me die, but they challenged me,” he says. “That’s why I share the messages of health and sports today. I share my story and focus on the challenges that I had to overcome in the middle of my nightmare with cancer.”

Zohn is also pleased to see that more states are passing recreational cannabis laws.

While undergoing treatment for lymphoma, he often had to find cannabis illegally.

“It was scary to do an illegal activity that would help me feel better,” he says. “After cancer, cannabis has played a big role in my life with the anxiety of relapsing.”

For the last few months, Zohn has kicked up his training for the Boston Marathon.

“I’m a goal setter and work to accomplish each goal,” he says. “I want to finish the race for my dad, all while bringing awareness to fighting lymphoma.”