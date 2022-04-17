Phoenix blanks United 1-0

Phoenix Rising FC defeated New Mexico United 1-0 in United Soccer League Championship play Saturday night in suburban Phoenix.

Rising scored in the first half while United missed numerous chances. United got a chance for a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time, but Chris Wehan’s attempt was easily stopped.

The two teams return to action midweek at the same spot in a U.S. Open Cup match.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is reporting. See his story here later tonight and in Sunday’s Journal print edition.