Journal wins 32 awards in four-state contest

Albuquerque Journal staff members took home 32 awards as part of the 2022 Top of the Rockies contest program, including winning 13 first-place awards and sweeping two categories.

The annual journalism contest is open to newspapers, broadcast television stations, online news outlets and podcasts in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

The competition, which this year included 1,507 entries from 75 media outlets, is coordinated by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and sponsored by SPJ chapters in each of the four states. Results were announced April 9.

“These awards display the breadth of the talent in our newsroom – from photography to reporting and writing to newspaper design and headline writing,” said Journal editor Karen Moses. “From the heart-tugging coverage along the border to a heartwarming feature about a local chef, our staff tells New Mexico’s stories in ways no one else can.”

In addition to 13 first-place awards, Journal staffers won 10 second-place awards and nine third-place awards in the extra-large newsroom category, which included the Salt Lake Tribune, the Deseret News, the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazette, the Colorado Sun, Colorado Public Radio, Chalkbeat Colorado and Denver 7/KMGH. Journal newsroom staff also won every award in two categories: feature page design and headline writing.

The Albuquerque Journal’s winning entries were:

First place

• Roberto E. Rosales in social justice photography/videography for “New wave of migrants.” Judges described the entry as: “A riveting portrait of pain and uncertainty, done in a way that humanizes people instead of just describing a problem.”

Rosales also won a first-place award in news photography/videography for “Hot commodity: Hatch vaulted NM chile to the national stage.” ” ‘Nuff said,’ ” the judges wrote of the entry. “You killed it!”

• Matthew Reisen in breaking news story for “Incredible tragedy,” about a hot air balloon crash that left five people dead.

• Kevin Robinson-Avila in business news story for “PNM merger.” “The reporter successfully translated SEC documents and employment-contract legalese to show readers what this proposed merger means for ratepayers while making clear all the contingencies of the deal,” the judges wrote. “Good job.”

• Adrian Gomez for arts and entertainment and food news or feature story for “Cocina Connection,” a series of monthly columns highlighting local chefs and their recipes.

• Ollie Reed Jr. in business feature story for “Escape from reality,” a story about comic books reaching a new pinnacle of popularity. Judges described the category as “very competitive.” “Comic books are popular for a reason, but this story really allows it to shine even more,” they wrote of the entry.

• Kathaleen Roberts in features: short form for “Scaling new heights.” “This is an incredibly uplifting story about Richard Antoine White, who teaches at the University of New Mexico and is the only Black professor of tuba in the United States,” judges wrote. “The writer provides such vivid descriptions of the poverty of White.”

• Jeff Tucker for editorials. “The two editorials dealing with state government do a good job of explaining the problems that are the basis for the topics, and then offering solutions on what state officials need to do,” judges wrote.

• Elaine D. Briseño in obituary reporting for “Thanks for the hoppy memories.” “What a sprightly and light-hearted piece in memory of someone who lived through interesting times (bootlegging!) and regularly enjoyed a craft brew with her granddaughter starting somewhere around her 100th birthday,” judges wrote. “This is the kind of obit people want to read and share with friends … . So nice to read about someone’s passing who isn’t rich, famous or a politician.”

• Elizabeth Trujillo in headline writing for a series of headlines including “All about that bass,” which topped a story about the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish launching a bass fishing challenge. “Excellent wordplay,” judges wrote of the entry. “The puns are entirely appropriate to the theme of the story. Clever reference to pop culture. I love it!”

• Cathryn Cunningham in illustration for “5,000 lives lost,” about the deaths in New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, which judges called a “powerful image.” Cunningham also won first place in information graphic for “Globe Trotters.”

• Jennifer Swanson in feature page design for “Alphabet City,” a geographic puzzle featuring letters on iconic Albuquerque signs, from A to Z. “Really good design!” judges wrote.

Second place

• Rick Nathanson in best solutions journalism for “The Literacy Project,” an in-depth series of stories exploring issues and seeking potential solutions to New Mexico’s ongoing literacy crisis.

• Dan Boyd and Isabella Alves in politics news for “NM prisons going public.”

• Ollie Reed Jr. in business feature for “Nob Hill Music survives by selling old-school sounds.”

• Geoff Grammer in podcast for “Talking Grammer: Conversations from the sports beat.”

• Richard S. Dargan in arts and entertainment and food criticism for “Slate Street Cafe chugs on.”

• Roberto E. Rosales in social justice photography/videography for “Where am I going to go?”

• Robert Browman in climate photography/videography for “A field where a lake should be.”

Browman also won second place in spot news photography/videography for “‘Just a terrible day’: Student dead following shooting at middle school.”

• Sally Trigg and Jim Carson in headline writing for a series of headlines including “Green with envy,” which topped a story about the Colorado Rockies using Hatch green chile over chile from Pueblo, Colorado, for stadium concessions.

• Jennifer Swanson in feature page design for “Tracing a year of coronavirus.”

Third place

• Ollie Reed Jr. in long-form feature for ” ‘Extreme is our passion,’ ” a profile of the luxury Canyon Madness Ranch in northeast New Mexico.

• Lloyd Jojola in personal/humor column for “Still lots of doo-doo in 2020 Cowchips,” a tongue-in-cheek recap of the most off-the-wall local news stories of the year.

• Adolphe Pierre-Louis in spot news photography/videography for “Five die in balloon crash.”

• John Trever in editorial cartoons.

• Helen Taylor in headline writing for a series of headlines including “No, motel doesn’t have meth on tap.”

• Leah Derrington in front page design for ” ‘Disbelief and dismay’ grip Washington, nation”

• Jennifer Swanson and Cathryn Cunningham in feature page design for “New Mexico at a methane crossroads.”

Swanson also took third place in single page design for “New Mexico as a stage.”

Cunningham also took third place in information graphic for “Healthy hoopla.”

Separately, Journal photographer Roberto E. Rosales also won second place for feature photography as part of the Best of the West journalism competition for “Coming & going,” a photo of sandhill cranes scattering in a field as a hot air balloon lands.