Message from parent Rockies: Isotopes need to win while they learn

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Sean Bouchard dons a sombrero and is greeted by his teammates after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against La Familia de Tacoma on Saturday night for the Albuquerque Isotopes, who played as their alter ego Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

You play to win the game.

Or so the coaching cliché goes.

But the reality at the minor league baseball level – one largely funded and operating by the big boys at the Major League level – history tells us winning games often takes a distant second (or lower) spot on the list of priorities behind the primary objective of player development.

Chris Forbes says its time for the Colorado Rockies organization to emphasize both – a message the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes seem to have received loud and clear of late. Their 10-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night was their fourth win in a row.

Chris Forbes (Colorado Rockies photo)

“Talking about the balance between winning and player development, they should go hand in hand,” said Forbes, the Colorado Rockies Director of Player Development. “If you’re developing players right, you’re winning. And if you’re winning, you’re also kind of developing that mentality in the clubhouse and in these dugouts. Culture is critical.”

The Isotopes – with affiliations since 2003 with the Florida (now Miami) Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and currently the Rockies – have had just seven of their 18 completed seasons finish with better than .500 record.

That doesn’t mean those MLB squads felt the Isotopes’ seasons weren’t a success. The ultimate goal, after all, is to get players ready to help out the big league roster. Sometimes that means limited action for a big leaguer on a rehab assignment, or letting a pitcher stay in a little longer working on a new curveball, even if it keeps ending up in the bullpen every time he throws it. Struggles that might not be allowed to be worked out at the big league level, where winning is the only objective, might be the frustrating reality for a Triple-A manager charged with allowing a player to develop those skills in a game situation, even if it might not be the best scenario to secure a win.

But that’s where second-year Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer says he so greatly appreciates the backing of his Rockies front-office bosses who agree with his general mindset: You can do both. And more important than that, Schaeffer believes, is that learning to win is as much a part of a player’s development and growth as learning any pitch.

“There’s 100% a definite skill to winning,” Schaeffer said. “I mean, you look at an organization like the Dodgers, who have been winning for a long time now. You can see that it seeps through them all day long when they’re out there practicing. … We’re looking to be better than the Dodgers.”

Forbes said the Rockies look for players with an emphasis and history of winning now to fill minor league roster spots and want to make sure, as he puts it, one of those final boxes that need to be checked before a player gets called up to the big leagues is about the skill of winning. That’s why he doesn’t want to handcuff Schaeffer from using his entire roster every night.

Andrea Craig (third from the right) and Kamora Craig (fourth from the right) pose for pictures with employees of Hispano Chamber of Commerce during Mariachi Night festivities Saturday night at Isotopes Park. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

“For me, winning is extremely important,” Forbes said. “And we put a heavy emphasis on winning minor league games because I don’t think you can teach them how to win at the big league level; there has to be some semblance of winning on the way up. …

“That’s what I talk to our players about all the time. It’s your job as a Rockies player to put your thumb on the pulse of every game, every night and find a win. There’s one every night.”

After starting 1-5 in a six-game road series against a stout Oklahoma City Dodgers roster, the Isotopes have won four in a row at home and now stand at 5-6 on the young season.

And to illustrate how skill development and winning can go hand-in-hand, Schaeffer pointed to three relievers used in Saturday’s win over Tacoma who closed the game out with three scoreless innings.

“(Ben) Bowden was working on stuff in the game tonight (in the seventh inning), and he pitched a scoreless inning,” Schaeffer said. “Zach Lee was trying to get more curveballs into the game, and he did that (in the eighth). He threw up a scoreless inning. (Logan) Cozart has been working on his changeup and his fastball extension. He got them both into the game, scoreless innings. So you can do both and you trust the guys to be able to do both.”

 

‘TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Tacoma

Isotopes Park, 1:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Easter egg hunt/magnetic schedule giveaway

PROBABLES: Rainiers LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 11.57) vs. Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan (0-0, 11.05)

SATURDAY: A first-inning Sean Bouchard grand slam gave the Isotopes an early lead for the fourth consecutive game. And for a fourth-consecutive game, they held on to beat the Tacoma Rainiers, 10-3, in front of an announced fireworks night home crowd of 8,330.

Albuquerque had 11 hits, including three homers and seven total extra-base hits. Four relievers combined for 3⅔ scoreless innings.

Bouchard’s grand slam was the third for the Isotopes in the series — the most for any team at any level of professional baseball this season. Tacoma allowed five total grand slams in 130 games in 2021.

The Isotopes played the game as their alter ego, Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico.

Box score: Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 3

