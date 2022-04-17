 DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute - Albuquerque Journal

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

By Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon.

Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office show that the three deceased men affiliated with gangs were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Devazia Turner, 29, and Sergio Harris, 38, The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

Turner fired a weapon, but it was unclear if all three fired weapons. Police have said there were at least five suspects in the April 3 shooting.

Two of the suspects — brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin — were wounded and are hospitalized or in jail. A third suspect, Mtula Payton, 27, remains at large.

In a social media clip posted hours before the shooting, the Martin brothers are seen posing with Hoye-Lucchesi and two handguns and a rifle. In the video, Hoye-Lucchesi and Smiley Martin, 27, talk about going downtown while armed to loiter outside nightclubs and “boast about shooting rival gang members,” according to a 13-page document.

In the video, both Hoye-Lucchesi and Smiley Martin state allegiance to the Garden Blocc Crips.

Later, surveillance footage from downtown Sacramento April 3 at 1:57 a.m. shows a person next to Smiley Martin pointing in the direction of Payton and Turner, according to the documents. Authorities say both are members of a rival gang, G-Mobb.

Seconds later, Payton and Turner start approaching the corner where the Martin brothers and Hoye-Lucchesi are standing, court papers said. Payton and Turner are joined by Sergio Harris, identified in documents as a member of ally gang Del Paso Heights Bloods.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Smiley Martin is seen exchanging gunfire with Devazia Turner, the documents said.

Hoye-Lucchesi, Turner and Harris were killed, along with Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.

Deputy District Attorney Brad Ng filed the documents to make sure Smiley Martin, who is hospitalized, is not released on bail once he is booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, the Bee reported. Authorities plan to charge him with being a felon in possession of a handgun and carrying a machine gun that night.

Martin reportedly fired 28 rounds from a Glock 19 handgun and others returned fire until more than 100 shell casings littered the streets, according to the court documents.

Dandre Martin, 26, is in jail on weapons related charges but has not been charged with homicide.

Home » News » Nation » DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'It's about cultural survival'
ABQnews Seeker
Movement in NM aims to revitalize ... Movement in NM aims to revitalize Native languages
2
FBI uncovers new Arizona-ABQ drug pipeline
ABQnews Seeker
Several suspects, career criminals, are members ... Several suspects, career criminals, are members of racist Aryan gangs
3
Hermits Peak Fire threatens Las Vegas' main water supply
ABQnews Seeker
City can store up to 42 ... City can store up to 42 million gallons of water in three off-river reservoirs
4
Students learn in Native language at immersion school
ABQnews Seeker
'Our children really deserve this facility,' ... 'Our children really deserve this facility,' director of development says
5
Crews make headway on McBride Fire, lift most evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say fire is at 56% ... Officials say fire is at 56% containment as of Saturday
6
New Mexico hails expanded free college, but some remain ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's 'Opportunity Scholarship' gives students more ... State's 'Opportunity Scholarship' gives students more flexibility
7
Journal wins 32 awards in four-state contest
ABQnews Seeker
'These awards display the breadth of ... 'These awards display the breadth of the talent in our newsroom,' says editor Karen Moses
8
California man brought to NM to face charges in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect allegedly shot 3 teens, killing ... Suspect allegedly shot 3 teens, killing one, in 2017 Southeast Albuquerque incide
9
State Police shoot, kill person near Prewitt
ABQnews Seeker
A person is dead after being ... A person is dead after being shot by New Mexico State Police along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon near Prewitt. State Police in a Twitter ...
10
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
AP Feeds
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a ... Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ...