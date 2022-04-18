 Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas station - Albuquerque Journal

Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas station

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque.

Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after being shot on Tuesday in the parking lot of the DK gas station at Tramway and Copper NE, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release. Sanchez and Kenneth Sweetwater, 42, were shot in the incident, which happened just before 7 p.m.

Sweetwater died shortly after being transported to the hospital, Gallegos said.

Police haven’t released any other details about the investigation and no arrests have been made.

