Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in homicide case

ROSWELL — Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe the teens — ages 15 and 16 — were found dead at Cahoon Park and were there to buy a gun.

The names oft the victims weren’t immediately available.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday

According to investigators, the two teens were in a parked car when another car arrived.

Police said multiple people got out of the second car and at least two people shot at the teenagers.

One of the victims was found inside the vehicle and another was on the ground nearby.

Police said they still are searching for suspects in the case.