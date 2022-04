A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday.

The Mora County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that there is an active fire in the Ocate area. They said that multiple agencies are monitoring the fire. The sheriff’s office posted a picture that shows smoke billowing beyond a ridge.

“If evacuation are needed shelters will be set in Wagon Mound Public schools, Mora schools. And memorial middle school is available,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.