 US, S Korea urge North's return to talks after missile tests - Albuquerque Journal

US, S Korea urge North’s return to talks after missile tests

By Hyung-Jin Kim / Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to North Korea’s recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country.

Sung Kim flew to South Korea on Monday for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. Experts say North Korea wants to advance its weapons arsenal and wrest concessions such as sanctions relief from its rivals.

Weapons tested include nuclear-capable missiles able to target both the U.S. mainland and its allies such as South Korea and Japan. There are concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test soon to intensify its pressure campaign.

“We agreed on the need for a strong response to the destabilizing behavior we have seen” from North Korea, Kim told reporters after meeting with his South Korean counterpart. “(We) also agreed on the need to maintain the strongest possible joint deterrent capability on the peninsula.”

South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk said he and Kim shared concerns that North Korea will likely continue to engage in acts that raise regional tensions. He urged North Korea to return to talks.

Kim said the allies “have not closed the door on diplomacy” with North Korea and have “no hostile intent” toward the country. He repeated his earlier statement that the United States is ready to meet North Korea “anywhere, without any conditions.”

North Korea has so far rejected Kim’s outreach, saying the United States must first drop its hostile policy before talks can resume. Some experts say North Korea wants the U.S. to relax sanctions or suspend its regular military drills with South Korea, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.

Earlier Monday, the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off their springtime computer-simulated command post exercise. North Korea has previously responded to such drills with missile tests and warlike rhetoric.

North Korea said Sunday it tested a new tactical guided weapon a day earlier which would boost its nuclear fighting capability. Some analysts said the weapon is likely a short-range ballistic missile to be mounted with a tactical nuclear warhead capable of targeting South Korea.

Last month, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the U.S. homeland in its first long-range weapons test since November 2017.

U.S.-led diplomacy meant to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions in return for economic and political rewards remain largely stalemated since 2019.

Home » News » World » US, S Korea urge North’s return to talks after missile tests

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Long Poison 
ABQnews Seeker
Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine ... Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine cleanup spurs questions about design, jobs
2
Weeklong academy introduces teens to a career in aviation
ABQnews Seeker
Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place ... Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place June 6-10 and is $150. Scholarships are available.
3
Crematorium battle drags on, both sides criticize county procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Next Planning Commission meeting on issue ... Next Planning Commission meeting on issue scheduled for May 4
4
Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
A second victim has died after ... A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque. Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after ...
5
Ukrainians defy Russia's demand to cede Mariupol
From the newspaper
City's capture would allow Putin's forces ... City's capture would allow Putin's forces to turn their attention to industrial east
6
Officials lift all McBride Fire evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze, which has killed two and ... Blaze, which has killed two and destroyed 207 homes, is 56% contained
7
GOP legislator calls on schools to reject social studies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker calls new education standards racially ... Lawmaker calls new education standards racially divisive
8
Speed-cam when, where, how much; Golf Course closed
ABQnews Seeker
New 10-camera system starts issuing citations ... New 10-camera system starts issuing citations May 25; Golf Course and Westside intersection closed through May 2
9
New wild fire reported in northeast NM
ABQnews Seeker
A new wild fire was reported ... A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday. The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that there is an ...
10
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in ...
ABQnews Seeker
  ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys ...   ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a ...