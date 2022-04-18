 Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak - Albuquerque Journal

Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

By Associated Press

BEIJING — Shanghai authorities on Monday reported the first COVID-19 deaths in the latest outbreak in China’s most populous and wealthiest city.

All three people who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, city Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists.

“After entering hospital, their conditions grew worse and they died after attempts to save them were unsuccessful,” Wu said.

The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of people that China says have succumbed to the disease since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

While China has an overall vaccination rate of around 90%, a low rate among the elderly remains a concern. Only 62% of Shanghai residents over age 60 have been vaccinated, according to the latest data available. Some experts say China needs to raise that rate before it can safely live with the virus.

While highly contagious, the omicron BA.2 variant driving the Shanghai outbreak is less lethal than the previous delta variant. However, China’s low death toll from COVID-19, which is blamed for more than 988,000 deaths in the United States, has raised questions about how China’s authoritarian and often highly secretive government counts such fatalities.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents are being confined to their homes for a third week as China continues to employ a “zero-tolerance” strategy to curb the outbreak, demanding isolation of anyone possibly infected.

China on Monday said 23,362 people had tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours, most of them showing no symptoms and almost all of them in Shanghai.

The city has reported more than 300,000 cases since late March. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, although officials have warned that the city doesn’t have its outbreak under control.

Shanghai, which is home to China’s biggest port and most important stock exchange, appeared unprepared for such a massive undertaking.

Residents have run short of food and other daily necessities while enduring lockdown conditions, and tens of thousands of people put under medical observation have been sequestered in crowded facilities where lights are always on, garbage bins overflow, food is inadequate and hot showers nonexistent.

Anyone who tests positive but has few or no symptoms is required to spend one week in a quarantine facility.

Concerns have risen about the economic impact of the government’s hard-line policy.

China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as lockdowns cut production in major industrial cities. Official data showed growth accelerated from the previous quarter’s 4%.

At a meeting Monday, Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, pledged increased spending to stabilize supply chains and provide financial support for health workers and others on the pandemic front lines.

While the ruling Communist Party has urged more targeted prevention measures, local officials have routinely adopted stringent regulations, possibly for fear of being fired or penalized over outbreaks in their areas.

In the city of Wenzhou, which has seen only a handful of cases, authorities have authorized rewards of up to 50,000 yuan ($7,800) for information about people who falsify their health status, online news site The Paper reported.

Home » News » World » Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Long Poison 
ABQnews Seeker
Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine ... Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine cleanup spurs questions about design, jobs
2
Weeklong academy introduces teens to a career in aviation
ABQnews Seeker
Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place ... Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place June 6-10 and is $150. Scholarships are available.
3
Crematorium battle drags on, both sides criticize county procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Next Planning Commission meeting on issue ... Next Planning Commission meeting on issue scheduled for May 4
4
Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
A second victim has died after ... A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque. Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after ...
5
Ukrainians defy Russia's demand to cede Mariupol
From the newspaper
City's capture would allow Putin's forces ... City's capture would allow Putin's forces to turn their attention to industrial east
6
Officials lift all McBride Fire evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze, which has killed two and ... Blaze, which has killed two and destroyed 207 homes, is 56% contained
7
GOP legislator calls on schools to reject social studies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker calls new education standards racially ... Lawmaker calls new education standards racially divisive
8
Speed-cam when, where, how much; Golf Course closed
ABQnews Seeker
New 10-camera system starts issuing citations ... New 10-camera system starts issuing citations May 25; Golf Course and Westside intersection closed through May 2
9
New wild fire reported in northeast NM
ABQnews Seeker
A new wild fire was reported ... A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday. The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that there is an ...
10
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in ...
ABQnews Seeker
  ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys ...   ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a ...