 When will you get your federal tax refund? Here's why it could be a longer wait than usual - Albuquerque Journal

When will you get your federal tax refund? Here’s why it could be a longer wait than usual

By David Lightman / McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS)

WASHINGTON — File your federal income tax return electronically by Monday’s deadline, and if you’re getting a refund, you should get it by May 9.

But file a paper return, or make a mistake, and the wait is likely to stretch into the summer. Or longer.

The Internal Revenue Service had been trying to catch up with its paper and error backlog for some time, and though it reports progress, officials still warn of long delays.

“Many of the unprocessed return submissions date back to at least April 2021, and millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds, with some taxpayers waiting as long as a year,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins reported on the agency’s blog last week.

The IRS says people filing electronically, and making no errors, should see a refund within 21 days or less after filing if they’re supposed to get one. Those filing on paper or making a mistake should see an estimated wait that could stretch 90 to 120 days, if not longer.

Most people file electronically. In the week ending April 1, the IRS had processed a total of 91.2 million returns, and 87.8 million had been filed electronically. A total of 63.6 million filers were due refunds, which averaged $3,226.

Delays and paper returns

Paper returns are another matter.

“Paper is the IRS’s kryptonite, and the agency is buried in it,” Collins wrote in her blog last week.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month that the agency is becoming more efficient. “We’re trending in the right direction,” he said.

But it’s still going to take time to get refunds if the filing is on paper, or there are errors on the return.

Collins explained the problem in a blog post last month:

“Employees manually transcribe all paper tax returns. Transcription consists of keystroking each digit and each letter on the return,” she said.

For a moderately complex tax return, that could be transcribing several hundred digits. Longer returns could mean at least 1,000 digits.

“In the year 2022, this doesn’t just seem crazy. It is crazy,” Collins said.

The IRS and delays

IRS says it has now processed all error-free refund returns received before April 1.

“We are continuing to reroute tax returns and taxpayer correspondence from locations that are behind to locations where more staff is available, and we are taking other actions to minimize any delays,” said an agency statement.

Part of the delay is the result of different tax relief and economic stimulus programs approved in COVID-19-related legislation over the past two years. There have been three stimulus payments as well as new child credits and other benefits.

Part of the delay is the result of slashed IRS budget and personnel levels as well as outdated technology over the past several years. The IRS has been trying to rectify the problems with a hiring spree, and Rettig says it’s trying to update the technology.

Collins has been less convinced there’s significant progress. “During the past two decades, state tax agencies have been using scanning technology to automate the processing of paper tax returns,” she noted in her blog last month.

“During that time, the IRS has considered, rejected, proposed, reconsidered, partially implemented, and deferred the question of whether to implement scanning technology.”

____

©2022 McClatchy Washington Bureau. Visit at mcclatchydc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » News » Nation » When will you get your federal tax refund? Here’s why it could be a longer wait than usual

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Long Poison 
ABQnews Seeker
Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine ... Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine cleanup spurs questions about design, jobs
2
Weeklong academy introduces teens to a career in aviation
ABQnews Seeker
Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place ... Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place June 6-10 and is $150. Scholarships are available.
3
Crematorium battle drags on, both sides criticize county procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Next Planning Commission meeting on issue ... Next Planning Commission meeting on issue scheduled for May 4
4
Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
A second victim has died after ... A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque. Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after ...
5
Ukrainians defy Russia's demand to cede Mariupol
From the newspaper
City's capture would allow Putin's forces ... City's capture would allow Putin's forces to turn their attention to industrial east
6
Officials lift all McBride Fire evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze, which has killed two and ... Blaze, which has killed two and destroyed 207 homes, is 56% contained
7
GOP legislator calls on schools to reject social studies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker calls new education standards racially ... Lawmaker calls new education standards racially divisive
8
Speed-cam when, where, how much; Golf Course closed
ABQnews Seeker
New 10-camera system starts issuing citations ... New 10-camera system starts issuing citations May 25; Golf Course and Westside intersection closed through May 2
9
New wild fire reported in northeast NM
ABQnews Seeker
A new wild fire was reported ... A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday. The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that there is an ...
10
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in ...
ABQnews Seeker
  ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys ...   ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a ...