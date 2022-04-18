 Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring tour to ABQ on Aug. 2. - Albuquerque Journal

Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring tour to ABQ on Aug. 2.

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is slated to perform at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 2. (Courtesy of Leigh Farion)

Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s co-headlining tour will make a stop in Albuquerque.

The Vinyl Verse Tour is set to stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The tour will also feature special guests 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.

Logic is on a co-headlining tour with Wiz Khalifa. (Courtesy of Navier Grmes)

Tickets swill go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22 at ticketmaster.com. There is a Citi cardmembers presale beginning at 8 a.m. mountain on Tuesday, April 19 at citientertainment.com.

Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, “Rolling Papers” in 2011.

The album spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

He released “O.N.I.F.C.” in 2012. “BLACC HOLLYWOOD,” was released in 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single “We DemBoyz.”

Soon after, Wiz Khalifa’s track, “See You Again,” off the “Furious 7” soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries — holding the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

Most recently Wiz Khalifa released his collaborative album, “Full Court Press,” with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, “Iced Out Necklace.”

Since his emergence in 2010, Grammy nominated Logic, born Bobby Hall II, has separated himself from the pack as one of the most prolific and prevalent artists of the past decade — as a New York Times best-selling author, and a positive force for change.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring tour to ABQ on Aug. 2.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring tour to ABQ on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wiz Khalifa and Logic's co-headlining tour ... Wiz Khalifa and Logic's co-headlining tour will make a stop in Albuquerque. The Vinyl Verse Tour is set to stop at Isleta Amphitheater on ...
2
GOP legislator calls on schools to reject social studies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker calls new education standards racially ... Lawmaker calls new education standards racially divisive
3
Weeklong academy introduces teens to a career in aviation
ABQnews Seeker
Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place ... Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place June 6-10 and is $150. Scholarships are available.
4
Speed-cam when, where, how much; Golf Course closed
ABQnews Seeker
New 10-camera system starts issuing citations ... New 10-camera system starts issuing citations May 25; Golf Course and Westside intersection closed through May 2
5
New wild fire reported in northeast NM
ABQnews Seeker
A new wild fire was reported ... A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday. The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that there is an ...
6
Crematorium battle drags on, both sides criticize county procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Next Planning Commission meeting on issue ... Next Planning Commission meeting on issue scheduled for May 4
7
Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
A second victim has died after ... A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque. Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after ...
8
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in ...
ABQnews Seeker
  ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys ...   ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a ...
9
Officials lift all McBride Fire evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze, which has killed two and ... Blaze, which has killed two and destroyed 207 homes, is 56% contained