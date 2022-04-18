Wiz Khalifa, Logic to bring tour to ABQ on Aug. 2.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s co-headlining tour will make a stop in Albuquerque.

The Vinyl Verse Tour is set to stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The tour will also feature special guests 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.

Tickets swill go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22 at ticketmaster.com. There is a Citi cardmembers presale beginning at 8 a.m. mountain on Tuesday, April 19 at citientertainment.com.

Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, “Rolling Papers” in 2011.

The album spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

He released “O.N.I.F.C.” in 2012. “BLACC HOLLYWOOD,” was released in 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single “We DemBoyz.”

Soon after, Wiz Khalifa’s track, “See You Again,” off the “Furious 7” soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries — holding the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

Most recently Wiz Khalifa released his collaborative album, “Full Court Press,” with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, “Iced Out Necklace.”

Since his emergence in 2010, Grammy nominated Logic, born Bobby Hall II, has separated himself from the pack as one of the most prolific and prevalent artists of the past decade — as a New York Times best-selling author, and a positive force for change.