 Ladder to the Moon line up announced at Ghost Ranch - Albuquerque Journal

Ladder to the Moon line up announced at Ghost Ranch

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Clockwise from top left, Patti Smith, The Head and the Heart, Devendra Banhart, Wet Leg and Sharon Van Etten will all be part of Ladder to the Moon in September.

In 1958, Georgia O’Keeffe painted a pueblo style ladder floating in the glowing evening sky over her home at Ghost Ranch.

This is the inspiration behind Ladder to the Moon concert series that AMP Concerts is hosting at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiú in September. The three-day event takes place Sept. 9-11.

On Monday, the organization announced the line up, which consists of Patti Smith & Her Band, The Head and the Heart, Indigo Girls, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Wet Leg, Watchhouse, Devendra Banhart, Allison Russell, Jade Bird, Digging Roots and Honeyhouse.

According to AMP Concerts organizers, the three nights will have performances, food, poetry, hiking art and more.

Three-day tickets go on sale for AMP members on May 2.

Lodging and a detailed schedule will be available on Friday, April 22, at ampconcerts.org.

