 Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project - Albuquerque Journal

Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project

By Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a law Monday that will allow the state to move forward with plans to build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River because of fears about Colorado’s increased water use.

Ricketts proposed the canal project to help protect Nebraska’s water rights as the population of Colorado’s Front Range increases, although Colorado officials have questioned the need for it.

“Water is our most important natural resource after our people. We need to continue to manage, protect and steward it here in our state,” Ricketts said.

The law will allow Nebraska to begin work on the roughly $500 million canal, but the measure includes only $53.5 million to design the project and potentially secure purchase options on land that might be used for it in the future.

Officials estimate that it will take eight to 10 years to complete the project, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources will have to return to the Legislature next year to obtain additional funding.

Ricketts, a Republican, has said the South Platte River Compact agreement that was approved by Nebraska, Colorado and Congress in 1923 gives Nebraska the right to build the canal.

Constructing the project would give Nebraska the right to claim some of the water in late fall, winter and early spring and store it for use in drier times. Colorado has always fulfilled its obligation to provide at least 120 cubic feet (3.4 cubic meters) per second of water during the summer irrigation season, but it has no such duty during the non-irrigation season.

A spokesman for Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called the project “a bad-faith attempt to undermine a century-long and successful compact between Colorado and Nebraska and a costly boondoggle for Nebraska taxpayers.”

Home » News » Nation » Nebraska law will advance proposed Colorado canal project

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Long Poison 
ABQnews Seeker
Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine ... Money for abandoned New Mexico uranium-mine cleanup spurs questions about design, jobs
2
Weeklong academy introduces teens to a career in aviation
ABQnews Seeker
Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place ... Double Eagle Aviation Academy takes place June 6-10 and is $150. Scholarships are available.
3
Crematorium battle drags on, both sides criticize county procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Next Planning Commission meeting on issue ... Next Planning Commission meeting on issue scheduled for May 4
4
Second victim dies after shooting Tuesday outside ABQ gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
A second victim has died after ... A second victim has died after being shot last week outside of a gas station in northeast Albuquerque. Dominic Sanchez, 32, died Friday after ...
5
Ukrainians defy Russia's demand to cede Mariupol
From the newspaper
City's capture would allow Putin's forces ... City's capture would allow Putin's forces to turn their attention to industrial east
6
Officials lift all McBride Fire evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze, which has killed two and ... Blaze, which has killed two and destroyed 207 homes, is 56% contained
7
GOP legislator calls on schools to reject social studies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker calls new education standards racially ... Lawmaker calls new education standards racially divisive
8
Speed-cam when, where, how much; Golf Course closed
ABQnews Seeker
New 10-camera system starts issuing citations ... New 10-camera system starts issuing citations May 25; Golf Course and Westside intersection closed through May 2
9
New wild fire reported in northeast NM
ABQnews Seeker
A new wild fire was reported ... A new wild fire was reported in northeast New Mexico on Sunday. The Mora County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that there is an ...
10
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in ...
ABQnews Seeker
  ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys ...   ROSWELL -- Two teenage boys have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and police said the case is being investigated as a ...