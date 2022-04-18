 19-year-old ASU student found dead at campus fitness center - Albuquerque Journal

19-year-old ASU student found dead at campus fitness center

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona State University police say a 19-year-old student was found dead over the weekend at a campus swimming pool.

Adam Wolfe, an ASU police spokesman, told The Arizona Republic that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man Saturday night at the Sun Devil Fitness Center in Tempe.

Officers administered CPR before paramedics arrived but the student was pronounced dead.

Jerry Gonzalez, a spokesman for ASU, confirmed the student’s identity as Andrew Bryan.

Investigators believe Bryan was swimming laps right. His body has been turned over to the medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

Police do not suspect foul play.

No other details were released.

____

This story has been changed to correct the student’s name to Andrew Bryan after it was initially reported by authorities as Bryan Andrew.

Home » Around the Region » 19-year-old ASU student found dead at campus fitness center

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
State Police officer shoots, injures I-40 motorist during scuffle
ABQnews Seeker
Action taken by a passing truck ... Action taken by a passing truck driver helped defuse a struggle Saturday between a New Mexico State Police officer and an armed man on ...
2
After 3 days, Phoenix police officer shooting suspect found
Around the Region
A suspect in the shooting of ... A suspect in the shooting of a Phoenix police officer and the subject of a manhunt for more than three days has been arrested. ...
3
19-year-old ASU student found dead at campus fitness center
Around the Region
Arizona State University police say a ... Arizona State University police say a 19-year-old student was found dead over the weekend at a campus swimming pool. Adam Wolfe, an ASU police ...
4
Arizonans help return baptismal vessel to church in Mexico
Around the Region
More than eight decades after a ... More than eight decades after a sacred baptismal font mysteriously disappeared from a historic Catholic church in Caborca, Mexico, two Prescott men were successful ...
5
Sheriff: Man kills self after shooting at neighbors
Around the Region
A man was found dead after ... A man was found dead after shooting at the homes of his neighbors in a Colorado mountain community early Sunday, leading residents to be ...
6
FBI joins search after Phoenix officer shot; $35K reward
Around the Region
The reward grew to $35,000 as ... The reward grew to $35,000 as FBI agents joined the search Friday for a suspect in a shootout with Phoenix police that wounded one ...
7
Ruling rejects challenge to habitat designation for mouse
ABQnews Seeker
An appeals court on Friday uphold ... An appeals court on Friday uphold a lower court's rejection of two ranching groups' challenge to a federal agency's designation of certain riparian areas ...
8
Deputies fatally shoot suspect in northern Colorado
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities in northern Colorado are investigating ... Authorities in northern Colorado are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff's deputies. Two deputies attempted to contact the unidentified man Thursday ...
9
Online marketplace Letgo sued after Denver-area slayings
Around the Region
The online marketplace Letgo is facing ... The online marketplace Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the parents of five children were fatally shot and robbed while using the ...