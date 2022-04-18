19-year-old ASU student found dead at campus fitness center

PHOENIX — Arizona State University police say a 19-year-old student was found dead over the weekend at a campus swimming pool.

Adam Wolfe, an ASU police spokesman, told The Arizona Republic that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man Saturday night at the Sun Devil Fitness Center in Tempe.

Officers administered CPR before paramedics arrived but the student was pronounced dead.

Jerry Gonzalez, a spokesman for ASU, confirmed the student’s identity as Andrew Bryan.

Investigators believe Bryan was swimming laps right. His body has been turned over to the medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

Police do not suspect foul play.

No other details were released.

____

This story has been changed to correct the student’s name to Andrew Bryan after it was initially reported by authorities as Bryan Andrew.