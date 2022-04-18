 State Police officer shoots, injures I-40 motorist during scuffle - Albuquerque Journal

State Police officer shoots, injures I-40 motorist during scuffle

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Action taken by a passing truck driver helped defuse a struggle Saturday between a New Mexico State Police officer and an armed man on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in McKinley County.

The officer fired at least one shot from his service weapon during the scuffle, injuring the man he found slumped over the wheel of a car beside I-40, State Police said in a written statement. The officer, who was not injured, was placed on standard administrative leave.

The officer was dispatched about noon Saturday to check on a male driver slumped over the wheel of a brown BMW car. A scuffle ensued and the officer fired at least one shot, striking the man.

A passing semi-truck driver stopped to assist and saw the man had a gun, police said. The truck driver threw the gun out of reach and helped the officer take the man into custody.

The incident is under investigation by the State Police Investigations Bureau. The decision whether to file criminal charges will be made by the district attorney’s office, police said.

 

