 'Dark Winds' to set sail on AMC on June 12 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Dark Winds’ to set sail on AMC on June 12

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Dark Winds” will premiere on June 12 on AMC. (Courtesy of AMC)

“Dark Winds” is set to come to TV.

On Monday, AMC announced that the series based off of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series will premiere on Sunday, June 12.

The premiere will open with two episodes with a new episode each Sunday after.

The series is set in set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Arizona.

It follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, played by Zahn McClarnon, of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee, played Kiowa Gordon.

Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

New Mexico residents George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford are executive producing, and Chris Eyre is directing the pilot and executive producing.

According to the film office, the production will employ approximately 200 New Mexico crew members and over 275 New Mexico background and extras.

“We are ecstatic that AMC is being so intentional about telling this story in an authentic way by creative talent whose work speaks for itself, with a Native American director from New Mexico, as well as Native American writers, actors, and locations,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. ” ‘Dark Winds’ is a series that must be made in New Mexico.”

Starring alongside Gordon and McClarnon is Jessica Matten, Noah Emmerich, Deanna Allison and features Rainn Wilson.

Vince Calandra is showrunner and executive producer.

