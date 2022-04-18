Las Cruces officer fatally shoots woman wielding a knife

A Las Cruces police officer fatally shot a woman armed with a knife Saturday during an encounter at a Las Cruces residence, police said in a written statement.

The shooting occurred after Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a report about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that a woman armed with a knife was making threats to an occupant of a house in the 800 block of Fir Avenue.

An officer encountered a woman “who was armed with at least one knife,” police said. The officer fired at least one round at the woman, who died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force, composed of officers with the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s office, the New Mexico State University Police Department, and Las Cruces police.