‘Topes Today: Lopes named PCL Player of the Week

By Journal staff and wire reports

Tuesday

at Round Rock, 6:05 p.m.

Tim Lopes

PROBABLES: RHP A.J. Alexy, Albuquerque, 5.14 ERA; LHP Dillon Overton, Round Rock, 6.75 ERA.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Isotopes infielder/outfielder Tim Lopes has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 12-17, it was announced Monday by Minor League Baseball.

Lopes’ output for the week was highlighted by his first career five-hit game on April 14 vs. Tacoma. Overall, he batted 12-for-23 (.522) with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over five games during the week. In addition to leading the league in batting average and hits over the last week, Lopes also ranked tops in the circuit in total bases (21), while coming in third in on-base percentage (.520), on-base plus slugging (1.424), runs scored (8) and fourth in slugging percentage (.913). Lopes raised his season average from .188 to .385 during the week and is currently tied for sixth in the PCL in batting average along with Reno’s Stone Garrett.

