Legal Notices-Government

-NOTICE-

Request for Proposal

Number:

TITLE: NMHED’s Annual Financial and Compliance Audit

COMMODITY CODES: 91804

PURPOSE: The purpose of the Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract through competitive negotiation for the procurement of the State of New Mexico’s Higher Education Department Annual Financial and Compliance Audit.

The audit(s) are to be performed in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America and the standards applicable to financial audits contained in Government Auditing Standards set forth by the Comptroller General of the United States, the provisions of the Federal Single Audit Rule, Amendments of 1996 GASB 34/35, applicable Federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) circulars, including Title 2 U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 200, Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. The audit must comply with New Mexico State Auditor Rule, Requirements for Contracting and Conducting Governmental Audits (2.2.2 NMAC).

GENERAL INFORMATION: All questions about the contents of the RFP document shall be directed to:

Christine Vigil, Procurement Manager

New Mexico Higher Education Department

2044 Galisteo Street,

Suite 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Telephone: (505) 476-8404

Email: ChristineV.Vigil@state.nm.us

ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on April 13, 2022. Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on at the following address:

https://hed.state.nm.us/Annual-Audit-RFP

PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager no later than 3:00 PM MDT on May 12, 2022.

Proposals received after the due date and time will not be accepted.