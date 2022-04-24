 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

-NOTICE-

Request for Proposal
Number:

TITLE: NMHED’s Annual Financial and Compliance Audit

COMMODITY CODES: 91804

PURPOSE: The purpose of the Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract through competitive negotiation for the procurement of the State of New Mexico’s Higher Education Department Annual Financial and Compliance Audit.

The audit(s) are to be performed in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America and the standards applicable to financial audits contained in Government Auditing Standards set forth by the Comptroller General of the United States, the provisions of the Federal Single Audit Rule, Amendments of 1996 GASB 34/35, applicable Federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) circulars, including Title 2 U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 200, Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. The audit must comply with New Mexico State Auditor Rule, Requirements for Contracting and Conducting Governmental Audits (2.2.2 NMAC).

GENERAL INFORMATION: All questions about the contents of the RFP document shall be directed to:

Christine Vigil, Procurement Manager
New Mexico Higher Education Department
2044 Galisteo Street,
Suite 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Telephone: (505) 476-8404
Email: ChristineV.Vigil@state.nm.us

ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on April 13, 2022. Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on at the following address:

https://hed.state.nm.us/Annual-Audit-RFP

PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager no later than 3:00 PM MDT on May 12, 2022.

Proposals received after the due date and time will not be accepted.

Journal: April 13-23, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
2
Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires merge
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak ... The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in northern New Mexico have merged, fire officials said Saturday morning.  The fire complex has burned more ...
3
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
4
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
5
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
6
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
7
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
8
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
9
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department