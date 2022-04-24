 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Request for Proposal (RFP) 23-440-5000-00030

Title: Legal Services to the Patient Compensation Fund Advisory Board regarding Open Meetings Act Issues and Administrative Procedures

Purpose: The State of New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance is seeking to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract through competitive negotiations for the procurement of competent legal services to the Patient’s Compensation Fund Advisory Board (Board) to provide advice on Open Meetings Act issues, Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) issues, administrative procedures, procurement issues, and related matters as assigned. Such representation shall include, but not be limited to, advising the Board on the requirements of the Open Meetings Act and IPRA, other applicable New Mexico statutes, administrative procedures, procurement questions, drafting of decisions and reports, and as requested, advice on proposed legislation affecting the New Mexico Medical Malpractice Act.

Issuance: The RFP will be available on April 25, 2022. A copy of the RFP can be accessed at http://www.osi.state.nm.us or by contacting the RFP Procurement Manager, Michelle Lopez, 1120 Paseo de Peralta, Old PERA Building, Room 414; PO Box 1689 Santa Fe, NM 87504-1689; Phone (505) 470-7168; email: MichelleJ.Lopez2@state.nm.us. Mandatory specifications and submission deadlines apply to this procurement. Potential Offerors are advised to review the RFP carefully.

Journal: April 14-23, 2022

