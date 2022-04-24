 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

FOR BIDS
7th STREE
RECONSTRUCTION-
PHASE III PROJECT
BID No. 22-0210-01 PCN: HW2LP20015
COMMODITY CODES: 91187, 91232, 91350, 91356

CITY OF CLOVIS
Owner
P.O. Box 760,
321 N. Connelly Street,
Clovis, New Mexico
88101-7443
Address

Separate sealed BIDS for the 7th STREET RECONSTRUCTION PHASE III – PCN: HW2LP20015 – CITY OF CLOVIS, will be received by the Owner at City of Clovis, Attention: Bryan Jones, Purchasing Agent, 321 N. Connelly Street, Clovis, New Mexico 88101-7443 until 2:00 p.m., on May 12, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at the Clovis City Municipal Building located at 321 N. Connelly Street, Clovis, New Mexico.

Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference: Will be held at Clovis City Public Works Building, 801 S. Norris St., Clovis, NM on April 22 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a site visit.

Project Description:
Termini: 7th Street from East Main Street, BOP Station 1+14.15 then east for 0.739 miles to the EOP, Station 40+15.24, at Maple Street.

Scope of Work: The Project work will include: removals,

excavation, storm drain culvert pipe, drop inlets, manholes, concrete junction boxes, lime treated subgrade, base course, hot mix asphalt, 8″ concrete pavement, 6″ concrete drivepad, 4″ concrete sidewalk, concrete curb and gutter, traffic signalization, utility coordination, traffic control management, SWPPP plan preparation and maintenance, and related construction.

Interested bidders may secure a copy of the contract documents and plans at
www.soudermiller.com/bid-requests .

It is Contractor’s responsibility to periodically check the website for any possible addenda.

The City of Clovis reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids and waive all informalities as deemed in the best interest of the City.

Journal: April 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, May 1, 2022

