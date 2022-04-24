 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The State of New Mexico is seeking office space for approximately 5,172 leasable square feet for the Department of Corrections within the city limits of Roswell, NM: This is official notice that the State of New Mexico intends to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) on or about Monday, April 25, 2022.

This RFP will be available for free download Monday, April 25, 2022 and can be found online at:
https://bids.sciquest.com/
apps/Router/
PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=StateOfNewMexico&tab=PHX_NAV_SourcingOpenForBid&tmstmp=1467214109161; potential Offerors must be registered at: https://solutions.sciquest.com/apps/
Router/RegistrationChecklist or at the following location: General Services Department, Facilities Management Division, 2542 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87502. This RFP contains all conditions governing this procurement for agency leased space requirements and architectural program, along with the rating and ranking process. All contact regarding this RFP shall be made to Facilities Management Division Leasing
Specialist, Sarah Gano at 505-629-9577 or sarah.gano@state.nm.us

Journal: April 17-23, 2022

