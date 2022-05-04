Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT SANDOVAL COUNTY

No. SCPB2022058



IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RALPH D. MCMILLEN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building D / P.O. Box 40, Bernalillo, NM 87004.

Michelle Belill, PO Box 1094. Placitas, NM 87043

Journal: April 20, 17, May 4, 2022