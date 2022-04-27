Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO IN THE PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 2022-0290

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA SUZANNE GLASS, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: One Civic Plaza NW 6th Floor, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Westin Glass,

PO Box 11663,

Portland OR 97211

Journal: April 13, 20, 27, 2022