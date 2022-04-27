Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF DOÑA ANA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-307-CV-2019-03240

PIONEER BANK,

Plaintiff,

v.

VIVEK DWIVEDI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF VIVEK DWIVEDI; JANEL JOY-DWIVEDI N/K/A JANEL ROSE JOY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANEL JOY-DWIVEDI N/K/A JANEL ROSE JOY; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Dona Ana County Courthouse, 201 W. Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder, The property to be sold is located at 215 Oxford Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88005, in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, and is more particularly described as:

LOTS NUMBERED 4 & 5 IN BLOCK NUMBERED 3 OF PORTER SUBDIVISION, LAS CRUCES, DONA ANA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON PLAT OF SAID PORTER SUBDIVISION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF DONA ANA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON SEPTEMBER 9, 1946 IN PLAT BOOK 1, FOLIO 26

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on April 6, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $129,827.89, plus interest of $1,768.24 from February 27, 2022, through June 3, 2022. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendants Vivek Dwivedi and Janel Joy-Dwivedi nka Janel Rose Joy for the amount due after foreclosure sale. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment with any remaining balance to be paid into the registry of the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and reasonable Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to the Defendants’ one (1) month right of redemption and entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 15th day of April, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle

Robert Doyle, Special Master

Legal Process Network

P.O. Box 279

Sandia Park, NM 87047

(505) 417-4113

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2022