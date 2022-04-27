Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF VALENCIA

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO. D-1314-PB-2022-00043

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP R. DALY, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mollie Gosnell has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Phillip R. Daly, Deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with Thirteenth Judicial District Court, 1835 Highway 314 SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031.

DATED: April 15, 2022

/s/signed Mollie Gosnell

Mollie Gosnell

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Rd. NE,

Bldg. D.

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 2022