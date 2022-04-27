 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1314-CV-2018-00178

LYCASTE, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ARLENE SEGURA-VILLA AND ALBUQUERQUE AUTO OUTLET,
Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 12, 2022, at the hour of 11:30 AM, the undersigned Special Master, or his designee, will, at the front entrance of the Valencia County Courthouse, at 1835 Hwy 314 SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendant(s), in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 104 Howell St, Belen, New Mexico 87002, and is more particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED SIXTEEN (16) IN BLOCK NUMBERED FIFTEEN (15) OF ENCHANTED MESA UNIT 3, A SUBDIVISION IN VALENCIA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON SAID PLAT FILED WITH THE VALENCIA COUNTY CLERK, ON FEBRUARY 15, 1963, IN CABIENT "B", FOLIO 222,

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. , (hereinafter the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on March 31, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $111,071.44, and the same bears interest at the rate of 4.0000% per annum, accruing at the rate of $12.17 per diem. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendant(s), Arlene Segura-Villa, for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment, including interest, with any remaining balance to be paid unto the registry of the Court in order to satisfy any future adjudication of priority lienholders.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The amount of the judgment due is $111,071.44, plus interest to and including date of sale in the amount of $1,801.16, for a total judgment of $112,872.60.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendant(s) upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 7th day of April, 2022.

/s/ David Washburn
DAVID WASHBURN,
Special Master
8100 Wyoming Blvd NE
Suite M-4, Box 272
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Telephone: (505) 318-0300
E-mail: sales@nsi.legal

Journal: April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lightning, high winds could fuel blazes this week, fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now burned more than 60,000 acres
2
'Very, very bad day' makes neighbors of neighbors
Blogs
A local couple lost everything, but ... A local couple lost everything, but they gained a community that has rallied around them
3
Convicted killer charged with jailhouse stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say the attack on another ... Deputies say the attack on another inmate was revenge for the killing of his brother
4
State auditor intervening in Santa Fe finances
ABQnews Seeker
Office says "worsening fiscal mismanagement" has ... Office says "worsening fiscal mismanagement" has made it impossible for a accounting firm to perform audit
5
'On a good path': NM students present science projects ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM students -- elementary through high ... NM students -- elementary through high school -- present their science projects at NAIOP event
6
Albuquerque committee weighing council district map changes
ABQnews Seeker
West Side's growth could shift City ... West Side's growth could shift City Council district lines
7
How live ammo got on set focus of 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff says no-one is 'off the ... Sheriff says no-one is 'off the hook when it comes to criminal charges'
8
Mandatory evacuations continue for 5,000 homes
ABQnews Seeker
Many of those who fled the ... Many of those who fled the flames are clamoring to get home to care for the livestock they were forced to leave behind
9
Business group: NM regulators violated open meetings laws
ABQnews Seeker
Deliberations in 'closed sessions' should have ... Deliberations in 'closed sessions' should have been held in public
10
ABQ native, Air Force general, reprimanded after conviction
ABQnews Seeker
The historic court martial of an ... The historic court martial of an Air Force major general on abusive sexual contact charges ended with a reprimand and a series of monthly ...