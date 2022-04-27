Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
No.D-1329-PB-2022-00062
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCILLA ONA WHITESKUNK, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate ofFrancilla Ona Whiteskunk, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of thefirst publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either bepresented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at1500 IdaliaRd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Dated: April 11, 2022
Submitted by:
LOVATO LAW, P.C.
By:Edward W. Lovato, Esq.
661 Quantum Rd. NE,
Suite 10
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Tel: (505) 738-3777
Fax: (505) 738-3767
Edward@lovatolawnm.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 2022