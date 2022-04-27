Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No.D-1329-PB-2022-00062

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCILLA ONA WHITESKUNK, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate ofFrancilla Ona Whiteskunk, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of thefirst publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either bepresented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at1500 IdaliaRd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.

Dated: April 11, 2022

Submitted by:

LOVATO LAW, P.C.

By:Edward W. Lovato, Esq.

661 Quantum Rd. NE,

Suite 10

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Tel: (505) 738-3777

Fax: (505) 738-3767

Edward@lovatolawnm.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 2022