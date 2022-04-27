Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
No. D1329-DM2022-0096
Daina Marie Martiny, Petitioner
vs.
Richard Lee Krone, Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Richard Lee Krone, Respondent/Defendant, GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner/Plaintiff has filed an action against you in the above-titled Court and case, the general object thereof being Dissolution of Marriage with Children.
If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court.
This case does not involve
real property.
WITNESS the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, Div. VIII, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Sandoval County, this 9th day of March, 2022.
AUDREY GARCIA
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jared Phillips, Deputy Clerk
Journal: April 13, 20, 27, 2022