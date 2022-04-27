Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-202-CV-2019-06839 ELLEN MARIE GALLEGOS, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VINA SALAS, DECEASED AND AS KNOWN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF VINA SALAS, DECEASED; HENRY SALAS, KNOWN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF VINA SALAS, DECEASED; JEREMY SALAS, KNOWN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF VINA SALAS, DECEASED; LAWRENCE GALLEGOS, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE VINA SALAS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 16, 2007; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, commonly known as 1613 Altez St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, and more particularly described as follows: LOT NUMBERED SEVENTEEN (17) IN BLOCK NUMBERED SEVEN (7) OF TIJERAS CLUB GARDENS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE CORRECTED PLAT, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON APRIL 14, 1958 IN MAP BOOK D2, FOLIO 51. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 9:00 AM on June 17, 2022, front entrance of the Second Judicial District Courthouse, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on March 21, 2022, in the total amount of $174,297.02, with interest at the rate of 1.07000005245208% per annum from October 1, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-19-860954-JUD IDSPub #0177964 4/20/2022 4/27/2022 5/4/2022 5/11/2022

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2022