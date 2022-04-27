Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE TRUST 2004-2, ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-2, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-202-CV-2011-05386 COMPASS BANK, SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC., TERRY LOWEL SPATH, SUNRISE PUBLICATIONS, INC., SOUTHWEST OUTDOOR ELECTRIC, INC., NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND REVENUE, ABC CORPORATIONS I-X, XYZ PARTNERSHIPS I-X, JOHN DOES I-X AND JANE DOES I-X, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ANY OF THE ABOVE, IF DECEASED, Defendants. AND ESTATE OF BRENT SHEPHERD, BY ITS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, GEORGIA LORAINE HUDSON, GEORGIA LORAINE HUDSON, INDIVIDUALLY, Counter-Plaintiffs, VS. US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE TRUST 2004-2, ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE BACKED PASSTHROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-2, Counter-Defendant. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, commonly known as 3710 Gun Club Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, and more particularly described as follows: TRACT NUMBERED TWENTY-TWO-A (22-A) CORRECTED PLAT OF TRACTS 22A, 22B, 22C, 22D, ROW ONE SOUTH, TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS SAID TRACT IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON MAY 15, 1995, IN VOL. 95C, FOLIO 170 If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 10:15 AM on June 14, 2022, front entrance of the Second Judicial District Courthouse, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on March 30, 2022, in the total amount of $219,691.64, with interest at the rate of 3.00% per annum from September 1, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. US Bank National Association, As Trustee For Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust 2004-2, Adjustable Rate Mortgage Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-2, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Robert Doyle c/o Legal Process Network P.O. Box 279 Sandia Park, NM 87047 2 NM-11-416492-JUD IDSPub #0177966 4/20/2022 4/27/2022 5/4/2022 5/11/2022

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2022