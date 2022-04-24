Legal Notices-Non-government

REQUEST FOR POLE

REPLACEMENT BIDS:



Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC), located in the Panhandle of Oklahoma, requests fixed unit price bids from qualified professional service providers to provide experienced labor for approximately one-hundred-fifty (150) Pole Replacements. Replacements will be performed in the rural areas of the TCEC service area in Beaver County, Oklahoma. Requirements and construction standards are at www.tcec.coop/bids. TCEC promotes equal opportunity and encourages all contractors including minority-owned, women-owned, and small business enterprises to bid. BIDS DUE BY MAY 13 AT 3:30 P.M. LOCAL TIME. DETAILS AT 580-652-2418 OR WWW.TCEC.COOP/BIDS.

Journal: April 17, 20, 24, May 1, 4, 8, 11, 2022