Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. DM 2022000465

Glenna Johns White,
Petitioner
vs.
Bruce White,
Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.
Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 6th day of June, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
WITNESS the Honorable Judge Gerard Lavelle, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 14th day of April, 2022.

JAMES A. NOEL
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Lupita Hernandez
Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 20, 27, May 4, 2022

