Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE

SANDOVAL COUNTY PROPERTY TAXPAYERS

THE SECOND HALF OF THE 2021 PROPERTY TAXES BECOME DELINQUENT ON MAY 10, 2022. TAXES NOT PAID PRIOR TO THE DELINQUENT DATE ACCRUE INTEREST AT THE RATE OF ONE (1) PERCENT PER MONTH AS WELL AS A PENALTY OF ONE (1) PERCENT PER MONTH UP TO FIVE (5) PERCENT.

The Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office will be open Monday-Friday. 8:00 a.m.-5:00p.m. Appointments before 8:00 a.m. or after 5:00 p.m. will be made available during tax season upon request. If you have any questions concerning your tax bill or would like to request an appointment, please contact our office, (505) 867-7581 or call toll free, 1-800-332-8022.

Use our website to access your property tax records, obtain information on your account, and make on-line payments @ sandovalcountynm.gov/paytaxes. You may pay over the phone at 1-877-727-3090. NOTE: Our new merchant service provider is Point and Pay. Please ensure you are making payment on
www.paydici.com/sandoval-county-nm/search/landing.

Please note that the Treasurer cannot remove penalty or interest on delinquent accounts.

Check Payments should be mailed to:

Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office
P.O. Box 27139
Albuquerque,
NM 87125-7139

Journal: April 21, 28, May 5, 2022

