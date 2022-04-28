Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

SANDOVAL COUNTY

No. D-1329-PB-2022-00052

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE RUTH POLLAK, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Sandoval County District Court, Bernalillo, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Bldg A, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Dated: April 18, 2022

/s/Marlee Wray Torres

7 Lacy Rd.,

Edgewood, NM 87015

Journal: April 21, 28, May 5, 2022