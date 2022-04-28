Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

BERNALILLO COUNTY

No. 2022-0389



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF Leslie Loucks Mason, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Dated: April 11, 2022

/s/ Lou Ann Garner

528 Solano Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022