Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2022-0389
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF Leslie Loucks Mason, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Dated: April 11, 2022
/s/ Lou Ann Garner
528 Solano Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022