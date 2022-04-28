Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANTA FE
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
D-101-CV-2020-01036
TODD LOPEZ as PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE Of KEVIN
MARTINEZ,
Plaintiff/Counter-defendant,
SARA A. MARTINEZ
Plaintiff,
v.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.,
EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES, INC. PREMIER, INC.,
Defendants/Cross-defendant,
STEVEN KULCSAR
Defendant/Counter-plaintiff,
L&C SAFETY, INC. D/B/A STANDARD SAFETY AND SUPPLY, INC.,
Third-Party Defendant.
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF NEW
MEXICO TO JOSE PINEDA,
FATHER OF KEVIN
MARTINEZ:
You are hereby notified that on February 4, 2022, a Motion to Allocate Wrongful Death Proceeds was filed in this Court by Plaintiff Sara A. Martinez and Todd Lopez as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kevin Martinez. This Motion was filed in the Wrongful Death suit in the above captioned matter.
A hearing on the Motion has been set for May 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at First Judicial District Court, 225 Montezuma Ave, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501, VIA Google Meet, before the Honorable Matthew Justin Wilson. If you do not attend a default judgment may be entered.
Remote Access:
Parties and attorneys may appear by video at meet.google.com.bbu-aujx-qfx or by calling +1 (336) 949-8079 and entering pin number 862702640#.
Respectfully submitted,
GOWAN ELIZONDO, LLP
By: /s/ Gregory Gowan
Gregory L. Gowan
555 N Carancahua, Ste 1400
Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
Phone: 361.651.1000
Fax: 361.651.1001
Email: ggowan@gelawfirm.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
Journal: April 21, 28, May 5, 2022