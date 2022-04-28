Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SANDOVAL COUNTY

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO.

D-1329-PB-2021-00199

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEVEN JOHN SOMMERHALDER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS





Sally Abeyta, Integrative Clinical and Financial Services, LLC, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven John Sommerhalder, Deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.

DATED: April 11, 2022

/s/signed Sally Abeyta

Sally Abeyta

Personal Representative

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Rd. NE, Bldg. D.

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022