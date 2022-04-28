Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE
NO. D-202-PB-2022-00164
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIELLE M. DURAN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sally Abeyta, on behalf of Integrative Clinical and Financial Services, LLC has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Danielle M. Duran, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: April 7, 2022
Integrative Clinical and
Financial Services, LLC
/s/ signed Sally Abeyta
By: Sally Abeyta
HEDRICH LAW, P.A.
/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey
Dylan P. Lutey
3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 880-1115
Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022