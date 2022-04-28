Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE

NO. D-202-PB-2022-00164





IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIELLE M. DURAN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sally Abeyta, on behalf of Integrative Clinical and Financial Services, LLC has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Danielle M. Duran, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A., 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107, (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated: April 7, 2022

Integrative Clinical and

Financial Services, LLC

/s/ signed Sally Abeyta

By: Sally Abeyta

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022