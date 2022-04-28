Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

D-202-PB-2022-00238

IN THE MATTER OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, Deceased.

NOTICE OF HEARING

BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF

NEW MEXICO

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.

A hearing on the Petition to Determine Heirship and Application for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative in Intestacy will be held at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 19, 2022, at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell.

Notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given to you by publication, once a week for three consecutive weeks.

WITNESS our hands and seal of this Court.

Dated: 4/7/2022

KATINA WATSON

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: /s/Shellene Romero

Deputy

Submitted by:

HENNIGHAUSEN, OLSEN & MCCREA, L.L.P.

/s/ Robert J. McCrea

Molly Kicklighter

Attorneys for Michelle Exum

P.O. Box 1415

Roswell, NM 88202-1415

(575) 624-2463 – telephone

(575) 624-2878 – facsimile

Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022