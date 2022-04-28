Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
D-202-PB-2022-00238
IN THE MATTER OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING
BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF
NEW MEXICO
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID BRYANT EXUM, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
A hearing on the Petition to Determine Heirship and Application for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative in Intestacy will be held at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 19, 2022, at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell.
Notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given to you by publication, once a week for three consecutive weeks.
WITNESS our hands and seal of this Court.
Dated: 4/7/2022
KATINA WATSON
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
CLERK OF THE COURT
By: /s/Shellene Romero
Deputy
Submitted by:
HENNIGHAUSEN, OLSEN & MCCREA, L.L.P.
/s/ Robert J. McCrea
Molly Kicklighter
Attorneys for Michelle Exum
P.O. Box 1415
Roswell, NM 88202-1415
(575) 624-2463 – telephone
(575) 624-2878 – facsimile
Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022