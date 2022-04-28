Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO THE PROBATE COURT BERNALILLO COUNTY

No. 2022-0161

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JO AN KNIGHT, DECEASED,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that Sharon R. Mason has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative, Sharon R. Mason, Post Office Box 10145, Albuquerque, NM 87184, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: Bernalillo County Court of Wills, Estate and Probate, 415 Silver Avenue SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Journal: April 14, 21, 28, 2022