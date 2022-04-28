 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-202-CV-2016-06491 ARTHUR W. ROACH; LUANNA L. ROACH; MANZANO SPRINGS SOUTH LTD; MARIE DENISE CLEVELAND, IF LIVING; IF DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF MARIE DENISE CLEVELAND, DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR LEGATEES OF TONY LEONE, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR LEGATEES OF FRANCES LEONE, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR LEGATEES OF BERNARD P. RICCA, DECEASED; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR LEGATEES OF KATHRYN M. RICCA, DECEASED; MONTGOMERY PETER RICCA; KORTNEY KAY KLINE; MICHELE MARIE RICCA; MATHEW STEVEN RICCA; Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, commonly known as 85 Holli Loop, Edgewood, NM 87015, and more particularly described as follows: SUBDIVISION IN SECTION SIX (6), TOWNSHIP EIGHT (8) NORTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) EAST. N.M.P.M., BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO IN VOLUME C-18, FOLIO 188, ON SEPTEMBER 23, 1981. Including a 1998 MASTERPIECE mobile home, with VIN MP155516AB If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 9:00 AM on May 27, 2022, front entrance of the Second Judicial District Courthouse, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on January 26, 2022, in the total amount of $177,185.93, with interest at the rate of 3.75% per annum from December 1, 2021 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Margaret Lake 201 Eubank NE Suite #A1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 2 NM-16-746691-JUD IDSPub #0177751 4/7/2022 4/14/2022 4/21/2022 4/28/2022

Journal: April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
2
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
3
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
4
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
5
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
6
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
7
Bernalillo County issues an upgrade to cybersecurity policy after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown ... Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown offices
8
'Beyond Van Gogh' extended through May 30
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico wants more of Vincent ... New Mexico wants more of Vincent van Gogh. 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' has extended its run in Albuquerque through May 30. It ...
9
High school researchers wow military judges at national symposium ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students competed for up to $12,000 ... Students competed for up to $12,000 in tuition scholarships
10
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director